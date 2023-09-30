NEPAL PM PRACHANDA SAYS HIS VISITS TO CHINA SUCCESSFUL

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday said his just concluded visit to China has strengthened the atmosphere of trust between Kathmandu and Beijing and further deepened the historic relations existing between the two neighbours. Speaking to reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport soon after arriving from China, Prachanda said his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, contributed to taking Nepal-China relations to a new height.

During the high-level meetings, the Chinese president and Prime Minister have given assurance that the past agreements reached between Nepal and China will be gradually implemented. The Chinese authorities have also agreed to resume operations of all the trading points between Nepal and China that were shut down due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic, the prime minister said.

The Nepali delegation led by Prachanda returned home from Chengdu city in China at noon. Earlier, Prachanda had left Kathmandu for New York to attend the UN General Assembly and then embarked on an official visit to China on September 23. Important discussions were held with the Chinese authorities regarding the regular operation of Pokhara International Airport, the Prime Minister said. After doing some preparatory work, there will be direct two-way flights between Pokhara and Chengdu in China, he said.

We have exchanged views in further deepening multi-faceted relations between Nepal and China and held open dialogue in having China's support and assistance in Nepal's development endeavours, he said. Most importantly this visit has enhanced the goodwill of Chinese leaders regarding Nepalese people and the country.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, who was also part of the delegation, termed Prachanda's China visit as successful from both economic and diplomatic point of view. The bilateral meetings that Prachanda held with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang were important and the agreements reached between Kathmandu and Nepal were also in the interest of Nepal and important for the economic development of the country, the secretariat of the Foreign Minister said here.

The Prime Minister's official visit to China was successful from both economic and diplomatic point of view, his office quoted the Foreign Minister, who was also a member of the Prime Minister's delegation to China. In order to reduce Nepal's trade deficit with China, agricultural products can be produced and exported to China, he said. For this, the minister said, an important agreement has been reached to introduce advance methods of breeding yak, cow, and other domesticated animals in Nepal.

This agreement is an important matter in the context of the development of the agricultural sector and it will help boost Nepal's export of agricultural produce to China and open up agriculture-based industries in Nepal.

The Nepalese delegation's visit to Kailash Mansarovar during the trip was not only to see the religious site but also to promote Nepal's religious tourism, the Foreign Minister clarified. On-site study of the area was carried out to create a suitable environment for millions of Hindu pilgrims from around the world, including India, to visit Kailash Mansarovar.