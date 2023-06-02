Washington DC: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came under a barrage of attack over his comments on the Muslim League, which he claimed is a "completely secular party".

A day after the Congress leader's remark became public, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a swipe at Gandhi for his "completely secular" remarks for the Indian Muslim League party stating that it was "extremely unfortunate" that some people in the country "still consider the person who supports the Muslim League as Secular."

An hour later, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel meddled in the row. He said, "The mindset that calls the Muslim League 'secular' is dangerous. I don't take Rahul Gandhi's ignorant statement seriously but Congress tendency...I believe that be it Congress or Rahul Gandhi - if they say Muslim League is secular, they are sowing seeds of division..."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington DC on Thursday, claimed that the 'Muslim League is a "completely secular party". Responding to a question on the Congress's alliance with Muslim League in Kerala, Rahul said, "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about them. I think the person (reporter) hasn't studied the Muslim League."

He was fielding questions from journalists during a free-wheeling conversation at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Responding to ANI's question on Opposition unity, Rahul said his party was holding regular dialogue with all the Opposition parties, adding that "quite a lot of good work is happening" in that regard.

Also read : Rahul Gandhi says his disqualification from Lok Sabha has given him huge opportunity

"The opposition is pretty well united, and it's getting more & more united. We are having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening there. It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we are competing with the Opposition. So a bit of give and take is required. But I am confident that it (a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre) will happen," Rahul said. Over the course of his ongoing visit to the US, the Congress leader will visit San Francisco, Washington DC and New York.

Also read: Matter of shame to criticise one's own country abroad: RK Singh slams Rahul Gandhi