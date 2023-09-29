Texas(US): The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday, visited the Texas-Mexico border to reach into the depths of the United States immigration debate.

According to the billionaire, he went to the Eagle Pass border to seek an unfiltered perspective on the situation. The sudden visit has followed the recent reports on the surge in migrants crossing into the United States, particularly around Texas, Arizona, and California.

"Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on," Musk posted on the X app on Thursday. The SpaceX CEO was seen wearing a black cowboy hat on his visit. He live-streamed on his X account and said that he was going to go around and speak with officials and "eyeball the situation to get the real story." "This is real-time, unfiltered. What you see is what I see," Musk said.

Pro-immigrant stand- Being an immigrant himself, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO emphasised his strong pro-immigrant stance, stating himself as 'extremely pro-immigrant'. Musk, in his live stream, said that there should be a dual-pronged approach to immigration reform, advocating for an accelerated legal approval process within an expanded legal immigration system that embraces hardworking and law-abiding migrants, while also imposing restrictions on those engaging in unlawful activities.

Musk also expressed his fear of the flow of illegal immigrants into the country, which could lead to the collapse of social services, just as New York City was buckling under the pressure of migrants being bused there from Texas.