Male (Maldives): The row over attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by three ministers from Maldives, doesn't seem to end and now the aftermath is making headlines. With tour operators anticipating a lukewarm response to visiting Maldives, EaseMyTRip has suspended all flights to the island nation.

In a post on X, Nishant Pitti, the CEO of EaseMy Trip, wrote, "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings ✈️ #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation #LakshadweepTourism #ExploreIndianlslands #Lakshadweep #ExploreIndianIslands @kishanreddybjp @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia @tourismgoi @narendramodi@incredibleindia."

Tour operators had earlier stated that inquiries on Maldives dried up. The Indian Association of Tour Operators however said that the "repercussions of recent events and the call for a boycott will become apparent within the next 20-25 days."

But 'fortunately' no mass cancellation has been reported. "If a person has paid an advance for plane tickets and hotels, they will not cancel it," operators added. social media is inundated with claims of cancellation of trips to Maldives.

Maldives Foreign Minister regrets disparaging remarks

Meanwhile, Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer has called the objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi unacceptable adding "they do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government."

He elaborated that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

"The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding," Zameer stated in a post on X.

A row erupted after a Maldivian deputy minister, with other cabinet members and government officers, made disparaging references to Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep.

Modi was at Union Territory of Lakshadweep On January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

He posted pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In the post that has been deleted, Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, disrespectfully mocked Modi over his visit to Lakshadweep. Her post featured images of Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

The disparaging statement faced a backlash from several quarters in India including film fraternity, which came out in support of Modi and strongly criticised the derogatory remarks by Maldivian leaders against the country and its leader.

They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

On Sunday, former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih lambasted the use of 'hateful language' against India by government officials on social media, saying New Delhi has always been a good friend to the island nation.