Meta CEO Zuckerberg undergoes surgery for ligament injury during MMA training
Published: 8 minutes ago
Meta CEO Zuckerberg undergoes surgery for ligament injury during MMA training
Published: 8 minutes ago
San Francisco/Hyderabad: Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg made a quick trip to operation theatre after sustaining a knee injury during a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) training session. The 39-year-old tech tycoon revealed it in his Instagram post, explaining that he had torn a knee ligament while training for an upcoming competitive MMA fight scheduled for early next year.
Zuckerberg shared photos from his hospital bed, where he could be seen with his knee bandaged and secured in a brace. This unfortunate incident occurred while he was sparring in an MMA training session, resulting in the need for surgery to replace his damaged anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," the Meta CEO said late on Friday.
Zuckerberg's interest in MMA began during the pandemic, evolving from a casual hobby to a serious endeavor. He even constructed an octagonal fighting ring in his backyard to help pursue his goal. In May, Zuckerberg showcased his commitment by earning gold and silver medals at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition held at Woodside High School on the Peninsula.
Notably, in a previous incident, Zuckerberg shared a photo of himself with visible injuries, including two black eyes and a bruised nose, humorously attributing it to intense sparring. The Meta CEO said it happened when sparring - a common training method in combat sports - got out of hand. "Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar," he said.
During the summer, a highly publicised exchange on social media led to a challenge between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a cage match. However, Zuckerberg later expressed doubt about Musk's seriousness regarding the fight, leading to the decision to "move on" and focus on competing with individuals who take the sport seriously.
Read More
- X rival Threads has almost 100 mn monthly users: Zuckerberg
- 'India at forefront, leading the world on how people, biz have embraced messaging': Zuckerberg
- After Zuck says let's move on from proposed tech billionaires cage fight, Musk calls him 'chicken'
- Do you know what phone Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg uses?