Zuckerberg's interest in MMA began during the pandemic, evolving from a casual hobby to a serious endeavor. He even constructed an octagonal fighting ring in his backyard to help pursue his goal. In May, Zuckerberg showcased his commitment by earning gold and silver medals at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition held at Woodside High School on the Peninsula.

Notably, in a previous incident, Zuckerberg shared a photo of himself with visible injuries, including two black eyes and a bruised nose, humorously attributing it to intense sparring. The Meta CEO said it happened when sparring - a common training method in combat sports - got out of hand. "Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar," he said.