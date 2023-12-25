Hyderabad: One of the most celebrated festivals across the globe, Christmas, is here. Observed annually on December 25, Christmas is a significant religious festival that has transcended its origins to become a global cultural and commercial phenomenon. Rooted in the Christian faith, it commemorates the birth of Jesus, a revered figure in Christianity, born to Joseph and Mary.

History of Christmas-

The term "Christmas" originates in Old English, translating to "Christ's Mass." Historically, the first documented Christmas celebration dates back to 336 during the reign of Roman Emperor Constantine, marking it as a longstanding tradition with a rich history.

The origins of Christmas intertwine with diverse cultural practices. Winter solstice, a time celebrated worldwide, predated the Christian era. Early Europeans, even before Jesus, found solace in the symbolism of light and birth during the darkest winter days. In Scandinavia, the Norse celebrated Yule around the winter solstice, while the Romans observed Saturnalia, a period of feasting and revelry, starting on December 17th.

Medieval festivities spanned twelve days, culminating in 'Twelfth Night' on January 6th, when presents were exchanged. Tudor Christmases added a touch of regality, with a bean determining a 'King' on Twelfth Night.

The Victorian era witnessed the evolution of Christmas into a more family-oriented festival. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert played pivotal roles in shaping the holiday, popularizing Christmas trees and emphasizing family-focused celebrations.

In the early Christian era, Easter held precedence over Jesus' birth. The decision to establish Christmas as a holiday occurred in the fourth century, despite the Bible's silence on the exact birth date. Pope Julius I selected December 25, a date believed to coincide with the pagan Saturnalia festival, aiding in the assimilation of traditions.

Ancient Christian legend links Jesus' conception to the Annunciation on March 25, aligning with December 25 as the day of his birth. While historical evidence suggests a spring birth, the church's choice of December 25 has endured, marking the culmination of a complex interweaving of traditions and beliefs.

Ultimately, Christmas has evolved over millennia, encompassing a tapestry of customs, both spiritual and secular, contributing to its universal appeal and enduring significance.

Who is Santa Claus?

Santa Claus

Santa Claus, rooted in the benevolent St. Nicholas, emerged as a figure of generosity and protection. St. Nicholas was born in Turkey around AD 280. He was a bishop in the early Christian church who was persecuted and imprisoned for his beliefs. He gave away all of his inherited wealth and roamed the countryside, assisting the impoverished and sick, earning the title of "Protector of Children and Sailors."

In his honour, December 6 was designated as St. Nicholas Day. As time passed, each European society developed its version of St. Nicholas. Christkind or Kris Kringle (Christ child) accompanied St. Nicholas to bring presents to well-behaved youngsters in Swiss and German cultures. Jultomten was a cheerful elf who delivered gifts in Sweden by sleigh carried by goats. Then there was Father Christmas in England and Pere Noel in France.

Christmas Tree-

Christmas Tree

The Christmas tree tradition, linked to ancient beliefs in evergreens warding off evil, flourished in Germany around 400 years ago. The Feast of Adam and Eve was celebrated on December 24 during the Middle Ages, complete with a Paradise Tree, a fir tree draped with red apples.

The color green represents hope for prosperity and the arrival of spring. Among these Christmas decorations, the evergreen Fir trees maintain a special place because they were thought to have special abilities. During the celebration of Saturnalia, the Romans adopted this tradition, decorating their homes with ornamented Fir trees. The Greeks appeared to have a similar tradition, decorating trees in honour of their gods. It's a story that weaves together different civilisations via common holiday traditions.

Christmas celebrations-

Christmas celebrations encompass various customs worldwide. From attending church services and exchanging gifts to decorating homes and feasting, the holiday unites people in shared joy. The Christmas wreath, symbolising honour and victory, adds a festive touch.

Around the globe, Christmas takes on diverse forms. In Bethlehem, Israel, celebrations occur three times, aligning with different Christian denominations. Australia and the United States share similar traditions, with Australia's unique touch of a warm, sunny Christmas. Romania emphasizes carols, while France kicks off celebrations with St. Nicholas Day.

In Russia, Christmas is a winter festival following a 39-day fast, while China and Japan incorporate their unique cultural elements into celebrations. Greece, following the Julian calendar, celebrates on January 7. Egyptian Christians observe a 43-day fast, concluding with festive gatherings.

Christmas Day is marked by prayers expressing gratitude and seeking blessings. Wishes for a "Merry Christmas" are verbal embraces, spreading joy and positive sentiments. These traditions continue to evolve, adapting to changing times and circumstances.

Christmas 2023-

As we step into Christmas 2023, notable shifts are observed. Bethlehem faces subdued festivities due to the Gaza conflict, highlighting the impact of geopolitical events on traditional celebrations.

In Ukraine, a historic shift from the Julian calendar to December 25 signifies a departure from Russian influence amid geopolitical tensions. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and the country's main church agreed this year's Christmas Celebration on December 25 to move away from the traditional Julian calendar, which is used in Russia and celebrates the holiday on January 7. This is another step towards erasing all traces of Russian influence as their military fends off a Kremlin invasion.