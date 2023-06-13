MCDONALD CREDITS SUBCONTINENT JOURNEY FOR WTC TRIUMPH

London They might have failed to conquer the Final Frontier on their last tour of India but Australia head coach Andrew McDonald feels their subcontinent journey helped them get the World Test Championship mace Having missed out due to overrate penalties in the 201921 cycle Australia on Sunday became the first team to win ICC world titles across formats when they defeated India by 209 runs in a lopsided WTC Final at the Oval here You can string down series in isolation you can talk about the subcontinent journey where we went from Pakistan to Sri Lanka into India McDonald told reporters We had to navigate through that So it was a tricky World Test championship cycle and I think the wins in the subcontinent got us here The Pat Cumminsled side had enjoyed some splendid wins in the subcontinent before travelling to India in pursuit of its first Test series triumph since 200405 in the final leg of the WTC cycle Before travelling to India Australia won a threematch series in Pakistan 10 with a crushing 115run defeat of the hosts in Lahore in MarchThen in Sri Lanka they won the first Test by 10 wickets only to go down by an innings and 39 runs in a drawn 11 series On turning Indian conditions where the matches failed to last the distance Australia s biggest bright spot in a 12 loss was their ninewicket win in the third Test in Indore It also sealed their WTC Final berth with a round to spare in the 202123 cycle We re really strong in Australia So I think that most people would expect us to be winning Test matches in Australia but to be able to execute in Pakistan win a Test match in Sri Lanka and then to get that win in Indore to secure a place in the final was vitally important to give us this opportunity And we ve been able to take that so it s a job well done The 42yearold further said they were just buying into the new concept of the WTC having missed out on the inaugural final in 2021 It s a new concept But we re certainly buying into the concept and I think that was probably the disappointment of the first couple of years when it was in existence where we missed out due to over rate so we ve made it a significant focus of ours Every time we come into a series we re checking in around where we are there s a ladder albeit stretched out over two years which is a little bit different to other sports but yeah it s high on the priority list And you put on the priority list you want to be here and you want to win it and that s what we ve been able to do So it s right up there And if you go into that dressing room at the moment there s a lot of happy people about reflecting on what they ve been able to achieve over the last few years The focus however will shift to the marquee Ashes showdown in less than a week when they will be looking to break a 22year drought in England Probably the next 24 hours we will switch our focus as you will in what you do to the Ashes and the first Test he said The fivematch Ashes begins with the Edgbaston Test from Friday We can t wait for it to come around First was the World Test Championship final Let s enjoy what the team s been able to achieve over the last couple of years and then get excited about Edgbaston ball one So one thing that we ve got to factor into England is how we deny them those boundaries So there s a couple of things that we can potentially tidy up and take from this game into the next one but different opponent So we ll get back to the drawing board around that Selection conundrumScott Boland s impressive show five wickets in the WTC Final has led to a selection headache With Josh Hazlewood set to return leftarm seamer Mitchell Starc s spot could come under the scanner especially after leaking runs against India India showed good intent at certain times and the game went at high threefour runs per over he said Mitch at times went a bit more than that and he generally goes at a fraction more than the other bowlers and they complement each other really really well His wickettaking ability is second to none We ve got to weigh all that up when we make decisions But it s not a concern because we know what we re in for in the summer is slightly higher runrate and that s because of the grounds and the surfaces We value Mitch and what he s been able to do but we also value Scott and Josh and Patty Cummins is clearly an automatic pick being the captain and then you ve got Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green in and around that We feel as though we ve got really good coverage and we ve got some people here playing county cricket if anything should go wrong the coach concluded PTI