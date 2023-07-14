MBAPPE PROBABLY KNOWN TO MORE PEOPLE IN INDIA THAN IN FRANCE PM MODI

Paris (France): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing presence of foreign players in India, and he went on to emphasize France national football team captain, Kylian Mbappe's rising popularity among Indian fans. He said that Mabappe is more known in India in comparison to his own country.

"French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," said PM Modi said while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris. Mbappe has become one of the most popular football players following his domination in the French League and on the international level.

His World Cup hat trick against Argentina in the World Cup 2022 final further boosted his popularity throughout the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport.

French PM Elisabeth Borne tweeted, "Welcome to Paris @narendramodi. As we celebrate 25 years of our strategic partnership, let's continue to deepen cooperation between France and India for ecological transition, education and culture." Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also given a rousing welcome by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris. He also met President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at the Senate building.

PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day in Paris as the Guest of Honour on April 14. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion. PM Modi's France visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries. (ANI)