Hyderabad: A young girl born and brought up in a wealthy family fell in love with a simple man. Though her parents refused, she was ready to marry him. Moreover, when her parents asked her to choose either ancestral property worth thousands of crores or a love marriage, she has chosen the latter. The girl is the daughter of a Malaysian business tycoon, who gave up everything for her boyfriend and moved out of the house and continues to live the life she likes.

Angeline Francis Khoo from Malaysia is the daughter of famous businessman Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai. While studying at Oxford University, she fell in love with a friend named Jedidiah Francis. She was ready to get married and told her parents about this. But they refused. Financially, there is a huge difference between the two families. She finally decided to settle down with her boyfriend and left the house. She entered into wedlock in 2008 and started a new life. It is noteworthy that she gave up Rs 2,000 crore of inherited property.

After marriage, both of them are staying away from their families. However, Francis once had to meet her parents. The reason is that her parents got divorced. Francis went to court to testify and she heaped praises on her mother for her services to the family, but she criticised her father. She expressed hope that both parents will reunite. Interestingly, her love story has gone viral on social media.

In today's materialistic world when people are stooping to any level to inherit and earn property, Angeline Francis Khoo's true love wining the hearts of citizens. Social media users are applauding her genuine love.