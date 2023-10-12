New Delhi: It is quite often the case that smaller and strategically important nations become the platform for competition for major powers eyeing regional hegemony and Maldives is no exception. As the geopolitical scenario changes, the eyes of the international community are now on the island nation, which has recently concluded the presidential elections with a pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu emerging victorious.

In the whole process, one big factor that needs special attention is the equation Maldives has with India, which will certainly change because the goodwill New Delhi enjoyed under President Solih for the last five years, is likely to fade away in favour of China now. Does this mean that China has won its game to influence small and underdeveloped nations like Maldives and India must amp its game and play wisely to remain in the picture?

India's former ambassador to the Maldives Jitendra Tripathi told ETV Bharat that if the Maldivian government is not vigilant, they might meet the fate that Sri Lankans have suffered. "Not only does the Maldivian government need to be careful, but the Indian government needs to be careful in assisting the Maldives and also try to convince through dialogue that New Delhi is the real partner of Male than Beijing".

India's former ambassador to the Maldives, Jitendra Tripathi said, "It is a matter of serious concern for India because the Maldives is geostrategically and geographically very important for us because most of the cargo that passes through the Indian Ocean, 80% of them goes via strait next to the Maldives. As a friendly nation, India has pumped in 1.4 million US dollars in the form of grants and currency swaps.

"The Maldives becoming pro-China will be there for some time till the next govt comes because China is not going to lose interest in Maldives as wants to surround India through 'string of pearls' in which the Maldives is a very important bet", he said

Tripathi said, "There has been a change in the Maldivian government with either anti-India or pro-India stance from the last 15 years. But, that does not mean India should let its guard down. Instead, it must remain vigilant and try to help the Maldives as much as possible. India might not be better than China in economic terms, but it has strong historical and cultural relations with Maldives, which in itself is a big asset".

"China has got a big fat kitty of funds because of which it blackmails small countries and then dictates its terms and conditions that are detrimental to the country, which falls in the debt trap of China", he noted. Tripathi further warned that if the Maldivian government is not vigilant, they might meet the fate, which Sri Lankans have suffered. "Not only does the Maldivian government need to be careful, but the Indian government needs to be careful in assisting the Maldives and also try to convince through dialogue that New Delhi is a real partner of Malé than Beijing", added Tripathi.