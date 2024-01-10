New Delhi: Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO), which is under strain over the possibility of huge revenue loss in tourism, has written a letter to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti after the online travel company announced the suspension of all flight bookings to Maldives on its website.

The MATATO requested EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti to re-open flight bookings to Maldives. In a letter to the CEO, MATATO on Tuesday wrote, “Tourism stands as the lifeblood of the Maldives, contributing over two-thirds of our GDP and providing livelihoods to approximately 44,000 Maldivians who work directly in the tourism sector."

Further, MATATO said that the now-suspended ministers do not reflect the sentiments of Maldivians in general. “We want you to know that the bonds connecting our nations transcend politics. We consider our Indian counterparts not just as business associates but as cherished brothers and sisters,” it said in the letter. "The potential adverse impact on tourism holds the power to unleash severe repercussions on our economy, affecting the lives and well-being of many,” the body added in the letter.

At this juncture, MATATO felt the need to underscore the paramount importance of foresting ties with all countries, particularly with South Asian neighbours. “We firmly believe the collaborative efforts and open communication are essential in preserving friendly relations, facilitating trade, and encouraging cultural exchanges between our nation to remain strong and unhindered,” the Maldivian travel body said.

Amid an online campaign to boycott Maldives, EasemyTripon Monday announced to suspend all Maldives flight bookings. Pitti wrote on social media X (formally Twitter), “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

The EaseMyTrip CEO also asked the travellers to “Say no to Maldives bookings and explore the wonders of Ayodhya and Lakshadweep.”