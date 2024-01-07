New Delhi: The Indian High Commissioner has taken up the matter with Male after controversial comments by ministers and politicians of the Island nation mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, sources told ETV Bharat on Sunday.

Mariyam Shiuna, a sitting Maldives minister, in her tweet used derogatory language against PM Modi. On a similar note, the spokesperson of the Male City Council and Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment had also made bigoted remarks against PM Modi.

Although the post by Shiuna was deleted after a couple of hours, it had already worsened the already strained diplomatic ties between India and Maldives.

Shortly after this, the government of Maldives issued an official statement on the row on Sunday and said the controversial remarks were 'personal opinions' and did not represent the government's views. The Maldives government added that it "will not hesitate to take action" against those who made such remarks.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," read the official statement.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Maldives politicians and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

He said that India is "instrumental" in Maldives' security and prosperity and asked Muizzu to give assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy. "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed posted on X.

The Maldives National Party also strongly criticized the "racist and derogatory comments" made by the government official, labeling them as unacceptable and urging the government to take necessary action against those involved.

“Maldives National Party condemns racist and derogatory comments made by a government official against a foreign head of State. This is unacceptable. We urge the government to take necessary action against those involved”, MNP posted.

Maldivian President Muizzu took over as President in November 2023. In his election campaign, he said he would remove a small contingent of some 75 Indian military personnel in his island nation and change Maldives's "India first" policy.

Muizzu is scheduled to visit China on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. Chinese President Xi Jinping invited him, and both sides are expected to reach a series of cooperative agreements in the fields of politics, economy, culture, and green development, as well as to promote the bilateral relationship to a new level.