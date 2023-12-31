Hyderabad: As people across the world await a new year, the Republic of Kiribati, an island nation in the in the Micronesia sub-region of Oceania in the central Pacific Ocean, has already welcomed 2024 as it is ahead of all countries in the world as far as the time zones are concerned.

At 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time, Kiribati rang in the New Year today much ahead of other nations in the world. Kiribati, with a population of over 1.2 lakh, straddles the equator and the International Date Line goes around these islands.

As most of the world eagerly anticipates the transition from 2023 to 2024, Kiribati has already entered the new year. It is ironic that Kiribati gets most of the eyeballs only around the New Year as curiosity makes people search for places which are far ahead in time.

While the island nation takes the lead, the last country to celebrate New Year is American Samoa, a country with just 45,000 population which lies over 2,600 km northeast of New Zealand and 3,500 km southwest of Hawaii. After Samoa, the New Year celebrations travels westward with Fiji, Australia, Japan and South Korea welcoming 2024 next. With 38 different local times in use, it takes 26 hours for the New Year to encompass all time zones.