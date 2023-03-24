New Delhi: In yet another incident, Pro-Khalistani supporters vandalized and spray-painted the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Ontario, Canada on Thursday. The incident occurred in the early hours of the day and comes just days after Khalistani extremists vandalized the Indian high commission in London and the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

However, the Indian ministry of external affairs has not yet issued an official statement regarding the issue. According to sources, the six-foot-tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi, gifted by the Indian Government, has been at the location since 2012.

This isn't the first time that an Indian establishment, temple, or statue has been vandalized or defaced. Earlier this year, the Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was vandalized with hate-filled slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’. Last year, a famous BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto was defaced with anti-India slogans painted on its walls, raising concerns of hate crimes. In February of this year, the Indian government called for strong action after the Ram Temple was defaced with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in Mississauga, Canada..

The situation in Punjab was also raised in the Canadian Parliament. Canadian FM Mélanie Joly said, "We are aware of the evolving situation in Punjab, following it very closely. We look forward to returning to a more stable situation". The rise of Khalistani extremism and its violent acts has become a global concern and has led to various countries tightening their security measures.

Following the Khalistani attack in London, India decided to remove external security and barricades from in front of the British High Commission in Delhi and the residence of the British High Commissioner. This move was a stringent response to the lack of British security in London. The UK's House of Commons also took up the matter of the vandalization of the Indian High Commission in London and strongly condemned the act of violence, stating that "this is completely an unacceptable action".

The recent incidents have caused widespread outrage and condemnation from the Indian community in Canada and around the world. Many are calling for stricter laws and measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The Indian government has also called on the Canadian government to take immediate action against those responsible for the recent acts of vandalism and to ensure the safety and security of Indian establishments and communities in Canada.