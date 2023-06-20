New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi commences his four-day visit to the US, John Kirby, the NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications on Tuesday said this is a 'big week' at the White House. Briefing media at Washington on PM Modi's visit, Kirby said, "This is a big week here at the White House. This visit will affirm the strong ties between our two countries and elevate our strategic partnership".

He told reporters that India is a key and important partner for the United States. "If you just look ahead, it’s safe to say that it is going to be the most defining relationship well into the future", said John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications on the question of India’s oil purchase from Russia

He noted that this State visit is not about China or Russia, it is about improving the US-India bilateral relationship on its foundation, adding "It is not about forcing or coercing PM Modi or the Indian government to do something different". On China flexing muscles at the Indo-Pacific, Kirby said, "With Indians, we believe in a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, so it makes sense to look for ways to improve our defence cooperation".

PM Modi's visit will see the defence cooperation between the two nations reaching new heights. A potential jet engine manufacturing deal that can prove transformational to Indian airspace is anticipated. General Electric may produce the GE-F414 jet engine in India, in a multi-million-dollar deal with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The prime minister is also expected to discuss India's trade ties with the US during his bilateral talks with President Biden at the White House. A major topic of discussion can be the visa wait time issue that has seen Indians facing a waiting period of up to 600 days for the process.

The US is also expected to ask India to join the trade pillar under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a joint sitting of the United States Congress on June 22 – the first Indian prime minister to do so twice. He is expected to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies and is also expected to address a gathering of more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York, where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

He will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honor of the Prime Minister the same evening.

On June 23, Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by Kamala Harris, Vice President, and Antony Bilnken, Secretary of State on June 23. In addition to the official engagements, Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi said India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. The USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. "We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defense, and security fields", he added.

Also read: PM Modi in US: Here is the full schedule of his maiden state visit