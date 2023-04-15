Hyderabad Japanese media reported a bomb scare at the rally of its Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday According to reports he was not hurt in the attack and was taken away to safety by the security personnel What appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday during his visit to western Japan for a stump speech Kyodo news reported Kishida left the scene unhurt after the incident which took place as he was speaking with a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party it said Meanwhile Japan s NHK TV reports a loud explosion at a Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida s visit but no injuries an AP news alert said NHK WorldJapan citing sources reported Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is uninjured and has left a western Japan port after loud explosions were heard there before he was to deliver a speech Kishida was visiting Saikazaki Port in Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday morning It is pertinent to note that the Japan government on Friday approved a controversial plan to open the country s first casino in the city of Osaka which was aimed at luring more foreign tourists It will be open four years after Osaka hosts a World Expo and the casino resort will have conference facilities an exhibition hall a hotel and a theater“It is expected to contribute to the local economy and the economic growth of all of Japan after the OsakaKansai Expo and become a tourism hub for transmitting the charms of Japan Kishida had said while attending a meeting of the government s IR or integrated resort promotion panel