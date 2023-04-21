Georgetown Guyana External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a threeday visit to the country On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown the EAM was received by the Foreign Minister of Guyana Hugh Todd Taking to Twitter Jaishankar wrote Arrived in Georgetown Guyana to a warm reception from FM Hugh Todd Look forward to a productive visit Apart from calling on the leadership and interacting with several Ministers in Guyana Jaishankar be cochairing the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Hugh Hilton Todd which will entail discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two countriesAccording to the official release of the Ministry of External Affairs the EAM s visit to Guyana would also be an opportunity for a meeting of Foreign Ministers in the IndiaCOFCOR Council on Foreign and Community Relations COFCOR a group of 15member Caribbean Community CARICOM format and hold bilateral meetings with participating MinistersThe External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar is notably on a fournation Central and Latin America visit beginning today Following his visit to Guyana Jaishankar will visit Panama from April 2425 He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo During this visit the IndiaSICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein he would meet representatives of the eightcountry Central American Integration System SICAOn April 2527 the EAM will embark on a Colombia visit where he would be meeting several top representatives of the Government business and civil society His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country the External Affairs Ministry said in its release Furthermore Jaishankar will also visit the country from April 2729The EAM s visit takes place after the establishment of our resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022 Apart from calling on the country s political leadership EAM will be holding discussions with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez the press release said The two leaders would also formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission EAM is also expected to deliver a talk at the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry ANI