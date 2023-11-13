London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron here and held a detailed discussion on realising the full potential of the bilateral strategic partnership.

The meeting came hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed the former premier back into the frontline government as his new Foreign Secretary in a dramatic reshuffle of his Cabinet ahead of general elections next year.

Against the backdrop of the reshuffle which saw Suella Braverman being replaced as Home Secretary by former foreign secretary James Cleverly, Jaishankar congratulated Cameron on his surprise return to frontline politics having stepped down as British prime minister in the wake of the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Jaishankar said he discussed a range of subjects during his bilateral talks at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, covering ongoing global conflicts and the Indo-Pacific region. "A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office, Jaishankar posted on X along with images of the interaction.

Congratulated him on his appointment. Held a detailed discussion on realising the full potential of our strategic partnership," he said. He added that he also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific with Cameron. "Look forward to working with him closely," the minister added.

Jaishankar also met former prime minister Tony Blair. "Nice to catch up with former UK PM Tony Blair this morning. Discussed our bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa," he posted on X.

The meetings follow Jaishankar's Diwali meeting with Sunak at 10 Downing Street, where he and wife Kyoko Jaishankar were hosted by the British prime minister and his wife Akshata Murty for tea on Sunday evening. Jaishankar gifted cricket fan Sunak a bat signed by batting legend Virat Kohli and a statue of Lord Ganesha.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr and Mrs Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality, he posted on social media after the meeting.

Downing Street's corresponding post read: The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Dr Jaishankar to Downing Street this evening. Together they expressed their very best wishes as Indian communities around the world begin Diwali celebrations. Jaishankar then headed to the BAPS Swaminarayan Neasden Temple in north London, where he performed abhishek before addressing the Diwali assembly in the prayer hall.

"The Indian community abroad is our real strength, so once again, I thank you all for everything that you do every day. That is what really defines India. I am blessed that I am with you here today, said Jaishankar in his address. On Monday evening, Jaishankar is scheduled to address the diaspora at a special Diwali Reception organised by the High Commission of India in London as part of his five-day official visit to the UK which began over the weekend.