New Delhi External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it was difficult for India to resume dialogue with Pakistan as the latter continued to practice crossborder terrorism For us it is very difficult to engage with a neighbour that practices crossborder terrorism against us We have always said that they have to deliver on the commitment not to encourage sponsor and carry out crossborder terrorism We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage EAM Jaishankar said Jaishankar made the remarks while he was addressing a joint press briefing with Panama Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo in Panama City on Tuesday Jaishankar is on a twoday visit to Panama He arrived in Panama City on Monday and was received by Panama s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Francos After Panama he will visit Colombia and the Dominican RepublicHis remark comes at a crucial time and amid speculation of a possible resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan when Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will be in India to attend the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Goa next month Bhutto s visit will be the first highlevel visit to India by any Pakistani leader in recent timesMeanwhile Jaishankar during his visit called on the President of Panama Nito Cortizo and said that his strong resonance with PM Narendra Modi s Panch Prann reflects the strength of the two nation s bonds and shared outlook for the worldHe also conveyed the personal greetings of PM Modi to the Panama President Honoured to call on President NitoCortizo of Panama Conveyed the personal greetings of PM narendramodi His strong resonance with PM Modis 'Panch Prann reflects the strength of our Global South bonds and shared outlook for the world Jaishankar tweeted on TuesdayThe EAM and Panama s President discussed stronger businesstobusiness ties connectivity health amp pharma energy amp green hydrogen semiconductors and mobility in this regard The leaders noted the close collaboration in multilateral fora and added that discussions in this regard will continueJaishankar also attended the IndiaLatin America Business event and highlighted important reasons why the business collaboration between the two nations has strong prospects and meritsfocused endeavors After Panama Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Colombia later in the day EAMs Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the countryHe would be meeting several top representatives of the Government business and civil society Foreign Minister of Colombia Alvaro Leyva Duran and EAM would review the bilateral ties Next the visit to the Dominican Republic is the highestlevel visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1999 EAMs visit takes place after the establishment of the resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022