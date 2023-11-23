JAISHANKAR HOLDS TALKS WITH SEYCHELLES FM SEVERAL IMPORTANT MOUS SIGNED

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday, welcomed Seychelles Foreign Minister Sylvester Radegonde in New Delhi. During the meeting of the two ministers, bilateral relations between India and Seychelles were discussed in detail. After the meeting, Dr Jaishankar said, had wide-ranging talks on bilateral relations with the Foreign Minister of Seychelles.

He said that India discussed regional concerns with Seychelles. Apart from the exchange of views, many important agreements were signed between the two countries. External Affairs Minister informed that it was agreed between India and Seychelles on implementation of small development projects and cooperation in the field of youth and sports.

According to the Foreign Minister, the route of Indian grant aid has been chosen for bilateral cooperation. On Thursday, MoUs were exchanged between the two countries in the presence of the Foreign Ministers of India and Seychelles. It is noteworthy that India's relations with the East African country Seychelles are very old.