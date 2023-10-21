JAISHANKAR DISCUSSES STRENGTHENING BILATERAL TIES WITH SINGAPORE MINISTER SHANMUGAM

Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Singaporean counterpart K Shanmugam and discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries. "Happy to catch up with Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam today. Exchanged views on further strengthening of our bilateral relations. Also on regional and global developments," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaishankar was on an official visit to Singapore from October 19 to 20. Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar also held discussions with his Singaporean counterpart on India-Singapore 'strategic partnership' and global developments. India and Singapore enjoy a historical relationship that was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2015.

In 2023, both sides had several ministerial interactions on the sidelines of the G20 held under India's presidency, for which Singapore was invited as a guest country. Earlier, the EAM met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Teo Chee Hean.

He also chaired the regional conference of ASEAN and East Asia Ambassadors in Singapore and discussions were held regarding the regional situation and its potential ramifications for India. Notably, the ties between India and Singapore are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities, and convergence of interests on key issues.