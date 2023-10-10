Hyderabad: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has “only started.”

Netanyahu delivered the pronouncement in a nationally televised address as Israel pressed ahead with a third day of heavy airstrikes in Gaza following Hamas' unprecedented and deadly incursion into Israel.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” he said. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it. Once, the Jewish people were stateless. Once, the Jewish people were defenseless. No longer, Netanyahu said.

Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come, he added.

He named President Biden for his unequivocal support besides thanking worldleaders supporting Israel.

In fighting Hamas, Israel is not only fighting for its own people.It is fighting for every country that stands against barbarism. Israel will win this war, and when Israel wins, the entire civilized world wins, he said.

France, Germany, Italy, UK to support Israel's efforts to defend itself- France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America released a joint statement supporting Israel.

The statement was issued in the name of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and American President Joe Biden.

The leaders were on a call before they expressed their support to Israel, while issuing "unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism."

They said the "the terrorist actions of Hamas" have no justification and legitimacy and deserved to be condemned.

The quintet said it would support Israel in its efforts to defend itself against such atrocities.

The also urged the states which are hostile to Israel not to exploit these attacks and seek advantage.

All of us recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike, the statement said.

Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region, it added.