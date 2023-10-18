Hyderabad: In a recent turn of events, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, launched a scathing verbal assault on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, branding him a "liar" for his claims that Hamas was responsible for the attack on Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza. The exchange of accusations has raised tensions in the region as both sides attempt to shift blame and responsibility for the devastating hospital strike.

Riyad Mansour says "He is a liar. His digital spokesperson tweeted that Israel did the hit thinking that there was a base for Hamas around this hospital, and then he deleted that tweet. We have a copy of that tweet..."

"Now they changed the story to try to blame the Palestinians. The Israeli spokesperson of the Army made a statement in which he said evacuate the hospitals...Their intention is to evacuate or hospitals will be hit and they are responsible for that crime and they cannot fabricate stories to deal with it," Mansour declared during his press conference.

The Palestinian envoy's fiery rebuttal further underscored the deeply rooted enmity between the two nations. While the exact sequence of events leading up to the hospital attack remains shrouded in controversy, Mansour's condemnation sought to hold Israel accountable for the tragic incident. He demanded an immediate ceasefire as well.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, however, remained steadfast in his stance. He had earlier released a statement, shared on social media, which claimed that intelligence from multiple sources pointed to Islamic Jihad as the culprits behind the hospital attack. Netanyahu's assertion is based on an analysis of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operational systems, which indicated that a barrage of rockets had been launched by terrorists in Gaza, passing close to Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital at the time it was hit.

"The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF," Netanyahu firmly asserted, going on to emphasize that those responsible for the strike also endangered their own children.

However, Netanyahu's claims did little to quell the ongoing dispute, with Mansour's subsequent counterattack and accusations of fabricated stories.

This incident, which unfolded at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza City, is particularly troubling as initial estimates suggest a high number of casualties. Health authorities in Gaza reported hundreds of fatalities as a result of the Israeli airstrike, including statements from a Gaza civil defense chief on Al-Jazeera television, suggesting that over 500 people lost their lives in the hospital explosion.