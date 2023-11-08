Khan Younis (Gaza Strip) : The Israeli military said on Tuesday that its ground forces are now fighting in the depths of Gaza City. The comments signalled a new stage by the Israeli military as it moves in toward what it says is the headquarters and stronghold of the Hamas militant group.

Speaking to reporters, the chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said that Israeli ground forces are located right now in a ground operation in the depths of Gaza City and putting great pressure on Hamas. Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel was making great progress in its war, saying that the army has killed thousands of Hamas fighters.

Meanwhile, what was once Gaza's busiest thoroughfare has become a terrifying escape route for Palestinian civilians fleeing combat on foot or on donkey carts. On their way south, those running for their lives said they raised their hands and waved white flags to move past Israeli tanks along the four-lane highway.

Some reported Israeli soldiers firing at them and said they passed bodies strewn alongside the road. Many escaped with just the clothes on their back. One woman, covered head-to-toe in a black veil and robe, cradled a toddler and clutched a black purse. A man walked alongside a covered donkey cart that transported his family. It was piled high with mattresses.