Tel Aviv (Israel): Weapons and games designed to incite children to violence were discovered in a Hamas commander's home on the outskirts of Khan Yunis as Israeli forces battled a Hamas terror squad holed up in a nearby school, the Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday.

The IDF said three Hamas operatives were killed inside the school in Khan Yunis's Bani Suheila neighborhood. The three were carrying RPGs and intelligence information about Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade.

Inside the nearby home of a commander, soldiers found a large cache of weapons, including grenades, magazines and combat vests. The IDF said some of the weapons were found inside a child's bedroom next to various toys and games. The IDF said some of the games were inciting.

One photo released by the IDF showed a puzzle featuring armed Arab children attacking Israel. Also on Saturday, the IDF released a video of senior IDF officers holding a general assessment within Khan Yunis on Friday.