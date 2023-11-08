Tel Aviv (Israel) : Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released raw footage showing weapons used by the Hamas militants during their October 7 surprise attack on Israel. Posting the video on X, IDF said, "Raw Footage. Here are some of the weapons found on Hamas' terrorists on October 7th. 1,493 hand grenades and explosives, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts, 375 firearms, 106 rockets and missiles."

The IDF claimed that these are just a few of the many weapons used by the Hamas militants who crossed the border in a flash raid and massacred over 1,400 Israeli civilians. These weapons were used for the killing of innocents, it said. "These are just a few of the terrorists' weapons found by the IDF after the October 7th massacre. Put things into perspective," IDF said in another post on X.

Also, the Israeli navy has been working in full cooperation with the forces operating on the ground in Gaza, according to Commander of Ashdod Navy Base, Col. Eitan Paz. "In the past month, our navy has successfully neutralized numerous terrorists and terror targets within Gaza. Our forces are focused on defense from sea breaches, offense against terror targets, and round-the-clock assistance to ground forces. We are joined together to fight terror," said IDF.