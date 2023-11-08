Israel releases video of weapons Hamas used in October 7 massacre
Israel releases video of weapons Hamas used in October 7 massacre
Tel Aviv (Israel) : Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released raw footage showing weapons used by the Hamas militants during their October 7 surprise attack on Israel. Posting the video on X, IDF said, "Raw Footage. Here are some of the weapons found on Hamas' terrorists on October 7th. 1,493 hand grenades and explosives, 760 RPGs, 427 explosive belts, 375 firearms, 106 rockets and missiles."
The IDF claimed that these are just a few of the many weapons used by the Hamas militants who crossed the border in a flash raid and massacred over 1,400 Israeli civilians. These weapons were used for the killing of innocents, it said. "These are just a few of the terrorists' weapons found by the IDF after the October 7th massacre. Put things into perspective," IDF said in another post on X.
Also, the Israeli navy has been working in full cooperation with the forces operating on the ground in Gaza, according to Commander of Ashdod Navy Base, Col. Eitan Paz. "In the past month, our navy has successfully neutralized numerous terrorists and terror targets within Gaza. Our forces are focused on defense from sea breaches, offense against terror targets, and round-the-clock assistance to ground forces. We are joined together to fight terror," said IDF.
In another post, IDF said the Hamas’ cynical use of the civilian population has been further revealed, stating that the IDF Paratroopers Brigade operating in Northern Gaza exposed the opening of an underground terror tunnel near an amusement park and another found near a university. A weapon warehouse, containing chemical materials, RPGs, claymore mines and more were also found near the university, it said.
