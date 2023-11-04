ISRAEL REBUFFS US PUSH FOR HUMANITARIAN PAUSE SAYS HOSTAGES MUST BE RELEASED FIRST

Blinken is on his third visit to Israel since the war erupted last month and is set to meet with leaders in Jordan on Saturday. Amid fears that the conflict will regionalise, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, said in a public speech that his group was undeterred by US warnings to stay out of the war. However, he stopped short of saying Hezbollah would engage fully in the war.