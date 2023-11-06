Southern Israel : Even after 30 days of blood shedding, there seems to be no chance of ceasefire in sight right now as the Israel-Hamas war gets uglier by the day. Scores of people including children have been ruthlessly killed in Gaza after Israel started a crackdown in the region in retaliation for the October 7 surprise raid by Hamas.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) continued to pound Hamas hideouts, including the mystic tunnels, and destroy them. Meanwhile, Israeli PM’s thirst for Hamas terrorists’ blood seems to be getting stronger and stronger. Prime Minister Netanyahu has yet again rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza until all 240 hostages captured by the militants are released.

Netanyahu also met the Israeli forces at the air force base and asked them to remove ‘ceasefire’ from their lexicon. Notably, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hamas and vowed to assassinate Hamas top leader Yihyeh Sinwar.