Hyderabad/New Delhi/Jerusalem/ Tel Aviv: The Israeli military prepared for a possible ground invasion in Gaza on Friday as it pounded the tiny coastal strip in retaliation for the unprecedented weekend attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas. In a deliberate show of support for Israel, a U.S. official confirmed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to visit on Friday, a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Suffering in Gaza, meanwhile, rose dramatically with Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine and the territory's only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed Thursday as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them.

Israel said that a complete siege would remain in place until Hamas freed 150 hostages taken during its incursion. Egypt has engaged in intensive talks with Israel and the United States to allow the delivery of aid and fuel through its Rafah crossing point, which remained closed on both sides Thursday. The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides and displaced 423,000 people in Gaza.

Here's what's happening on Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war:

Protesters gather in Baghdad in support of Palestinians

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered Friday in Tahrir Square in the center of Baghdad to show support for Palestinians and protest the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in the wake of the deadly surprise attack launched in southern Israel by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7. The protest was called by influential Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr. Similar protests are expected in Lebanon, Syria and other Arab countries following afternoon prayers Friday.

Hezbollah holds talks with Iran's Foreign Minister about Israel

Iran’s foreign minister discussed the volatile situation in the Middle East with the leader of the militant Hezbollah group. A Hezbollah statement said Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met in Beirut early Friday to discuss “the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the brutal crimes committed against its people.”

German Foreign Minister is en route to Israel to show solidarity

Germany’s foreign minister is heading to Israel on a visit meant to show her country’s solidarity. During the visit Friday, Annalena Baerbock is expected to discuss how Germany can support Israel, as well as the fate of hostages taken by Hamas the previous weekend — among them several German-Israeli dual citizens. Baerbock said in a statement that “Hamas brings people nothing but suffering and death, in Israel and in Gaza.”

13 hostages killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza Strip, Hamas says

Hamas says Israel’s heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed 13 hostages, including foreigners, held by the group. Hamas’ military wing said in a statement Friday that the 13 were killed in various locations over the past 24 hours. It did not give the nationality of the foreigners. There has been no confirmation from Israel.

Egypt send troops to reinforce its border with Gaza, official says

Egypt has taken “unprecedented measures” to prevent a breach to its borders with Gaza, a senior Egyptian security official said Friday, calling Israel’s potential ground invasion of the territory a “grave mistake.” the official said that Egypt is working “around the clock” with Israel’s allies, including the U.S. and European governments, to prevent such a ground invasion, and eventually stop the war.

UN opens appeal for $294 million in aid for Palestinians

The United Nations opened an appeal Friday for $294 million that it says it needs to aid and protect 1.2 million Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. The U.N. said it hopes to deliver the relief funds to dozens of partners in the Palestinian territories, including U.N. agencies now struggling to provide basic services to over a million people in Gaza as Israeli attacks on the enclave intensify, along with several aid groups including the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Indonesian religious leaders call on Muslims to pray for Palestinians

As violence and tensions increase in the Gaza Strip with Israeli airstrikes after an unprecedented attack by Hamas, Islamic leaders in Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation — appealed to all mosques across the country to pray for peace and safety for the Palestinian people. In a sermon at Abu Bakar Al Shidiq, one of the most conservative mosques in Jakarta, a cleric called during Friday prayers to help the Muslims in Palestine. “Prayer is a weapon for devout Muslims,” he said.

Lloyd Austin lands in Tel Aviv for talks with government leaders

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived Friday in Tel Aviv to meet with senior government leaders and see firsthand some of the U.S. weapons and security assistance the United States rapidly delivered to Israel in the first week of its latest war with Hamas. Austin is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, and the Israeli War Cabinet.

Hamas calls on Palestinians in Gaza to stay in their homes despite evacuation orders

Hamas called on Palestinians to stay in their homes Friday after Israel issued sweeping evacuation orders in Gaza. The Hamas Authority for Refugee Affairs told residents of the north of the territory to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation.” Israel has ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, which is home to hundreds of thousands of people.

Israeli military says it will soon operate with 'significant force' in Gaza

The Israeli military says it will operate with “significant force” in Gaza in the coming days and is calling on civilians to evacuate in the sealed-off territory so it can strike Hamas militants, a spokesperson said Friday. He made the remarks as half of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians tried to make sense of orders to evacuate south within the narrow coastal territory, which is just 40 kilometres (25) miles long. The unprecedented orders include Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

On high alert since the latest Israel- Hamas war, Antwerp evacuates central station

Police in Belgium’s Antwerp, home to a large Jewish population, have evacuated its Central Station while they investigate a suspicious package left behind. In a statement, the police of the port city of 500,000 called on everyone to avoid the massive station as “all entries are being closed off. The building is being emptied.”

Northern Gaza's streets are empty as residents puzzle out evacuations

Residents of northern Gaza said the streets in cities and refugee camps were entirely empty as people stayed in their homes trying to figure out what to do. There were no cars in the road except for ambulances. Because of the internet outages and collapse of mobile phone networks, Palestinians said information was scant and most still hadn’t heard direct orders from the army to evacuate.

Blinken seeks diplomacy in talks with the Palestinian President and Jordanian King

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has opened a second day of frantic Mideast diplomacy, seeking to avert an expanded regional conflict while pledging full support for Israel as it steps up its war with Hamas and prepares for an expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. A day after visiting Israel to offer the backing of President Joe Biden's administration, Blinken was in Jordan on Friday for talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has a home in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Philippine National Security Adviser pushes to designate Hamas as a terrorist group

A top Philippine national security official said Friday he would push for the designation of the Hamas militant group as a terrorist organization under his country’s anti-terrorism law for its “barbaric terrorist assault” on Israel which killed hundreds of people, including at least three Filipinos. National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said blacklisting the Hamas as a terrorist organization would be a Philippine expression of “solidarity with the people of Israel.”

Gaza awakes to chaos under evacuation order that some are calling impossible

Residents in northern Gaza awoke to panic Friday after its 1.1 million residents, including hundreds of thousands in Gaza City, were ordered to evacuate south. “This is chaos, no one understands what to do,” said Inas Hamdan, an officer at the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency in Gaza City while she grabbed whatever she could throw into her bags amid the panicked shouts of her relatives. She said all the U.N. staff in Gaza City and northern Gaza had been told to evacuate south to Rafah.

Veteran politician accuses Israel of trying to drive Palestinians into Egypt

Half an hour after a massive evacuation order was called in Gaza, veteran Egyptian politician Mustafa Bakri accused Israel of trying to drive Palestinians into Egypt. “It seems that this warning foretells the imminent ground aggression and forced displacement of the people of the Gaza Strip towards the border with Egypt, so that they can eliminate the dream of establishing a Palestinian state,” Bakri said on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Cash-strapped Egypt fears a mass influx of migrants on its eastern border. It has called for international aid to be funnelled through its Rafah crossing with Gaza.

Israel orders 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate, UN says

Israel's military on Friday ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people, within 24 hours, a United Nations spokesperson said. The order, delivered to the U.N., comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas militants. U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the evacuation would be "impossible" without "devastating humanitarian consequences."

200 evacuees arrive in India from Tel Aviv

India's first chartered flight brought over 200 Indian nationals back home from Tel Aviv on Friday, nearly a week after the latest Israel-Hamas war erupted. There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living in Israel, a small percentage of them students, according to India's External Affairs Ministry. Nearly one-third of them have registered with the Indian embassy ready to fly back home.

Number of people displaced in Gaza rises to 423,000

The number of people forced from their homes by the airstrikes soared 25% in a day, reaching 423,000 out of a population of 2.3 million, the United Nations said Thursday. Most crowded into U.N.-run schools. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rose to 1,537, with 6,612 people wounded, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Thursday. Of those killed, 500 were under the age of 18, the ministry said. Palestinians were reporting heavy Israeli airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip, with bombardment on residential buildings in densely populated city districts and refugee camps.

Nepalis return home from Israel

More than 200 Nepali nationals evacuated from Israel returned home Friday as the government worked to bring back the bodies of 10 Nepali students killed in the unprecedented attack by Hamas. Nepal's foreign minister, Narayan Prasad Saud, accompanied 254 citizens on a plane chartered by the government. The returnees were welcomed home by family and friends at Kathmandu airport.