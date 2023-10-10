Tel Aviv: A shell-shocked granddaughter has shared her agony after Hamas brand of barbarism ensured the brutal killing of her grandmother whose Facebook account was used by terrorists to make the horror scene viral through the hapless woman's mobile.

Mor Bayder, who learnt about her grandmother’s death through the chilling social post, experienced 'hell' and described the incident as 'the nightmare' of her life. “My grandmother, my whole world, the light of my life, the pillar of my life, in my family’s life,” Bayder wrote in an online tribute.

She continued, “My grandmother, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz all her life, was murdered yesterday in a brutal murder by a terrorist in her home. A terrorist came to Kibbutz Nir Oz home in southern Israel killed her. He took her phone, filmed the horror and uploaded it on her Facebook wall.

In the post, the youngh woman mentioned her grandmother as "the purest thing in the world, the light of my life, my whole world, my grandmother, can’t make it real. Bayder said her heart was 'shattered to pieces.'

“My grandmother loved life but how do we go on without you? Who am I without you? I’m not willing to talk about you in the past, it’s a nightmare of my life," she added. Bayder’s grandmother is one of the hundreds murdered by Hamas terrorits who launched a bloody assault on Saturday. In retaliaion, Israel Defence Forces, killed thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group has vowed to will kill an Israeli hostage every time Israel’s military bombs civilian targets in the Gaza Strip without warning.

In an audio released on Monday night, Abu Obeida, the spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, said, “We have decided to put an end to this and as of now, we declare that any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding."