Tel Aviv [Israel] : Citing a failure by the Hamas terror organisation to fulfil its obligations, Israel withdrew its negotiating team from Qatar after reaching a "dead end" in talks, a source told CNN. According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the breakdown in talks occurred due to Hamas not meeting its commitment to the return of all women and children held hostage, as outlined in an agreement facilitated by foreign mediation.

The Hamas terror organization did not fulfill its part in the agreement, which included the return of all women and children held hostage, in accordance with a list sent to Hamas and approved by them, the statement said. The negotiating team, comprised of members from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, was recalled by the head of the agency, David Barnea, according to CNN.

This development follows a truce that began on November 24, lasting for seven days and renewed twice before finally concluding on Friday morning. During this pause in hostilities, Israeli hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and additional aid was allowed to enter the Gaza enclave.

However, as combat operations resumed after the collapse of the truce on Friday, Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza. The Israeli military targeted tunnel shafts, command centres, and weapons storage facilities in overnight raids. The renewed hostilities prompted increased pressure from the United States on Israel to take greater measures to protect civilians. Vice President Kamala Harris remarked on Saturday that "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in on the conflict, urging Israel to articulate clearer goals. Macron argued that the "total destruction" of Hamas would require a decade of fighting. Meanwhile, the specific point of contention leading to the breakdown in negotiations was revealed to be the terms for releasing women still held in Gaza, according to a source cited by CNN.