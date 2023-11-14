Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday captured the parliament building of Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip after ousting the Palestinian Authority (PA). The IDF in a statement said that the elite Golani brigade of the Israel military captured the Hamas parliament building.

IDF soldiers were also seen waving the Israeli flag in the parliament building in Gaza. It may be noted that since the ground invasion on October 27, the IDF has been making steady progress in the Gaza strip. The IDF has charged that Hamas of using major hospitals in northern Gaza as its command centres and asked civilians to shift to the southern part of the enclave.

Meanwhile, two more Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were killed in Gaza while fighting the Hamas terrorists, taking the death toll of fallen troops in the ongoing ground offensive to 46. The military identified the two soldiers as Staff Sergeant Roee Marom (21) and Raz Abulafia (27).

According to the IDF, Marom, who hails from the southern Israeli city of Ra’ nana, was a squad commander in the 906th battalion of the School of Infantry Corps, Professions and Squad Commanders known as Bislamach Brigade.

Meanwhile, Abulafia was deployed in the 686 3rd battalion of the 12th division. He hails from the Rishpon settlement in the Central District of Israel. Israel launched its ground offensive in the besieged enclave against the Hamas on October 27.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, Israel has lost a total of 363 soldiers and officers along with 59 police officers and 10 members of the Shin Bet intelligence service. As of Tuesday, the overall death toll in Israel stood at 1,200, which also includes foreign nationals. Israel authorities have so far provided the names of 1,162 fatalities, including 845 civilians and police officers.