Tel Aviv: Amid the conflict in Gaza and the looming ground assault on the terror group Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday.

Calling on the Italian PM, Netanyahu said, "We have to defeat this barbarism," adding that this battle is between the forces of civilization and "really monstrous barbarians who murdered, mutilated, raped, beheaded, and burned innocent people, babies, and grandmothers."

"This is a test, a test of civilization, and we will win. And we expect all the countries that lined up to fight ISIS, to line up and fight Hamas because Hamas is the new ISIS," the Israeli PM's office posted from its handle on social media platform X.

Meloni assured Netanyahu of Italy's support for Israel. "We defend the rights of Israel of defending itself... for its people. We absolutely understand that terrorism has to be fought, and we believe that you are able to do that in the best way, and we are different from those terrorists," the Italian PM said. Netanyahu then met Cypriot President Christodoulides, stressing that it was a "battle of civilisation against barbarism".

"What we saw in Gaza, along with our communities, is beyond description. It is savagery that is the worst that we've seen against Jewish people since the Holocaust. They captivated people, raped women," he said at a joint press briefing with the Cypriot President. "Our battle against Hamas is the battle of civilization against barbarism," Netanyahu added.