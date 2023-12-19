ISRAEL HAMAS CONFLICT PM MODI HOLDS PRODUCTIVE TALKS WITH BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a "productive" conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the Israel-Hamas conflict including "shared concerns" over the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

In the phone talks, Modi also highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected people. "Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," Modi posted on 'X'.

"Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he said. There have been concerns over the safety of maritime traffic in the region. A missile reportedly fired by Yemen's Houthi militants hit a commercial tanker in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week triggering concerns.

Around 19,667 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in the Strip since October 7. According to the ministry, 52,586 people in Gaza have been wounded in more than two months of fighting, The Times of Israel reported.

The figures cannot be verified and Hamas does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. It also discriminates between those killed by Israel and those killed by the hundreds of rockets it fired that fell short in Gaza. Israel said it has killed more than 7,000 terrorists inside Gaza. The war was sparked when Hamas invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking some 240 hostages.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed to have launched a drone attack on two cargo vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting maritime trade and causing freight companies to avoid the area, Al Jazeera reported. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea identified the vessels as the MSC Clara and Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic and said the attacks were carried out after their crews failed to respond to calls from the group, according to Al Jazeera.

Notably, the Iran-backed Houthis have attacked numerous vessels over recent weeks, saying they are targeting ships in the Red Sea "with links to Israel" in protest against its military offensive in Gaza. The group has warned against sailing towards the area, Al Jazeera reported.

The attacks have caused concerns about the impact on the passage of oil, grain and other goods on what is an important global trade route, and they have pushed up the cost of insuring and shipping goods through the Red Sea.

About 40 per cent of international trade passes through the narrow strait between Yemen and northeast Africa, which leads northwards to the Red Sea, Israel's southern port facilities and the Suez Canal. In a major development, oil major BP temporarily paused all transit through the Red Sea, citing security concerns. The alternative route for ships avoiding the Suez Canal is to take a much longer trip around Africa.