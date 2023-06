Jerusalem: In a key development that would further worsen the ground situation for embattled Palestinians, Israel's government on Sunday granted a far-right pro-settlement firebrand authority over planning in the occupied West Bank and lifted red tape on the settlement housing approval process. The decision gives Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich powers to expedite the construction of illegal settlements, bypassing measures that have been in place for nearly three decades.

The changes make it easier for Israel to expand its illegal settlement plans on land captured by Israel in 1967. The measure was approved by the government on Sunday as US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf, who is in charge of Middle East affairs, was set to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a weeklong visit to the region.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli government’s decision and called upon the international community to pressure Israel “to take the necessary practical steps to force the Israeli government to stop its illegal unilateral measures.” The government gave Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich control over planning in West Bank settlements, a condition he had made to join the government.

The authority over planning in the territory, which is under a 56-year military occupation, is traditionally the purview of the country's defense minister. Smotrich is also a minister within the Defense Ministry.

The decision also removes the need for approvals from the political echelon throughout the planning process, requiring only one initial approval. Critics say that not only normalizes construction in the West Bank, making it nearly as simple as building anywhere in Israel proper. They also say it lifts government oversight over sensitive building plans that can spark international outrage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the government's decision. Israel's Peace Now anti-settlement watchdog group criticized the decision for “disregarding security and political considerations and perpetuating de facto annexation in the West Bank.” The change comes as an Israeli planning committee said it was planning to bring for approval some 4,500 West Bank housing units when it meets next week.

Nearly 750,000 Israelis live in 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. Hussein al-Sheikh, a top Palestinian leader, said the Palestinian Authority would boycott a joint economic meeting that was scheduled for Monday. (With inputs from AP)