New Delhi: days before the 15th year of commemoration of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Israel on Tuesday announced to categorise Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organisation.

Despite not being requested by the government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing LeT into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

While Israel only lists terror organisations who are actively operating against it from within or around its borders, or in a similar manner to India -- those globally recognised by the UN Security Council (UNSC) or the US State Department; the Israeli ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs have jointly worked in the last few months towards an expedited and extraordinary listing of the LeT organisation on this date, to highlight the importance of a Unified Global Front in combating terrorism.