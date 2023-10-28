Dubai : An Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran's Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, Iranian state media reported Saturday. The death of Armita Geravand comes after her being in a coma for weeks in Tehran and after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported her death. What happened in the few seconds after Armita Geravand entered the train on Oct. 1 remains in question. While a friend told Iranian state television that she hit her head on the station's platform, the soundless footage aired by the broadcaster from outside of the car is blocked by a bystander. Just seconds later, her limp body is carried off.