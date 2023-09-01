Hyderabad: Each year, the first Saturday in September marks International Vulture Awareness Day, a global initiative dedicated to the preservation of vultures, the unsung heroes of our ecosystems. These remarkable birds, often misunderstood and associated with negative connotations, face a multitude of threats across their habitats.

Alarming Statistics

Recent data reveals the concerning state of raptors worldwide. Approximately 30% of the 557 raptor species are now classified as near threatened. More alarmingly, 54% of these species are experiencing population declines, while 47% of owl species are under threat.

History of International Vulture Awareness Day

The roots of International Vulture Awareness Day trace back to South Africa and the UK, with its inaugural observance in September 2009.

Aim of International Vulture Awareness Day: The aim of International Vulture Awareness Day is for each participating organisation to carry out their own activities that highlight vulture conservation and awareness.

The Noble Side of Vultures

Vultures have often been unfairly stigmatized as omens of ill fortune or symbols of greed. However, these birds have a storied history in various mythologies. In Hindu mythology, the vulture represents the Mother Goddess and is associated with the god Indra's divine justice. They also hold a sacred place in Zoroastrian practices, where they play a crucial role in the sky burial ritual.

Ecological Superheroes

Vultures are nature's essential cleanup crew. They primarily feed on carrion, playing a vital role in preventing the spread of disease by disposing of dead animals. Their incredible sense of smell, keen eyesight, and scavenging abilities make them indispensable contributors to the ecosystem.

Do Vultures Hunt Live Animals?

Although vultures typically eat carrion, they can and sometimes do kill and eat live animals. They usually only prey on dying or sick animals, however, and even when they do hunt live animals, they are unable to pick them up and carry them off. They will kill the animal and eat it on the ground.

Cause of Death of Vultures in India:

A study conducted on four white-rumped vultures, found dead in Gujarat in 2019, has shown that the vultures were exposed to the veterinary drug nimesulide, through the carcasses of cattle they consumed. As per the study, nimesulide appears to act similarly to another drug diclofenac in exerting toxic effects on vultures. The government-funded study has called for its ban. Diclofenac, a medicine is one of the prime reasons for wiping out 99 per cent of the vulture population in India in the 90s. Despite the ban, diclofenac is still in veterinary use in India.

As we celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day, let us recognize the critical role vultures play in maintaining ecological balance. Their survival hinges on our collective efforts to raise awareness, enact protective measures, and eliminate threats, ensuring that these noble birds continue to soar across our diverse landscapes, fulfilling their vital mission as nature's sanitation experts.