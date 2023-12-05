Hyderabad: International Volunteer Day (IVD) is observed on December 5 which commemorates the contributions of volunteers globally. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1985, IVD serves not only to acknowledge the selfless efforts of volunteers but also emphasises their pivotal role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering resilient communities.

History- The history of International Volunteer Day traces back to December 1985 when the United Nations General Assembly approved its observance on December 5 annually. This annual observance mobilises volunteers globally, urging collaboration with partners and government organisations to establish frameworks for promoting and sustaining domestic volunteerism.

What is Volunteerism?- Volunteerism is portrayed as an enormous renewable resource for solving social, economic, and environmental problems globally. It is found in all cultures, languages, and religions, bringing people together to contribute their time and skills, creating a sense of belonging to their communities.

Theme of IVD 2023- The theme for International Volunteer Day 2023 is "The Power of Collective Action: If Everyone Did". The theme highlights the transformative impact of global volunteerism on various facets of human development.

The message of the 2023 theme, "If Everyone Did," is a compelling call to action envisioning a world where over eight billion people actively participate in volunteerism. This theme suggests limitless possibilities for sustainable development, ranging from ensuring food and education for everyone to creating a clean environment, good health, inclusive societies, and peace.

On this important day, let’s re-commit to ensuring that all people can lend their energies to shaping a better future for all people and the planet we share. Let’s stand with volunteers, everywhere.- António Guterres

Why IVD?- IVD serves as a catalyst for peace and development by promoting the acknowledgement of volunteers and integrating volunteerism into development initiatives. It provides a unique platform for individuals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), United Nations agencies, government authorities, and the private sector to celebrate, promote, and share the values of volunteerism. Volunteers often act as the first responders in crises and emergencies, showcasing their essential role in addressing global challenges.

Social media campaign- To amplify the impact of International Volunteer Day, a social media campaign has been launched using the hashtags #IfEveryoneDid and #IVD2023. This initiative aims to recognise and celebrate volunteers worldwide, encouraging the global community to share their stories, experiences, and the positive outcomes of collective volunteer action.

Objective- The objectives of International Volunteer Day include showcasing volunteering experiences, promoting global mobilisation through the Internet, recognising outstanding volunteers and their organisations, and contributing to global development goals. Volunteers actively contribute to eradicating poverty, promoting comprehensive primary education, achieving gender equality, reducing childbirth rates, improving maternal health, preventing the spread of diseases, and ensuring a healthy living environment.

Activities on IVD- The day is marked by various activities, including rallies and parades to increase awareness about the impact of volunteerism, awards and recognition ceremonies for volunteers, competitions and events to engage volunteers and showcase their skills, pledge-taking campaigns encouraging individuals to commit to voluntary services, and time donation campaigns promoting the donation of time for volunteering efforts.

IVD serves as a momentous occasion that celebrates the global impact of volunteers and their role in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive world.