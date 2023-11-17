Hyderabad: International Students Day, observed on November 17, urges us to remember the courage of student activists during the 1939 Nazi attack at the University of Prague. This day is observed by numerous universities all over the world as a chance to highlight diversity and multiculturalism.

History- Originating in 1941 at the International Students Council in London, November 17 commemorates the 1939 Nazi attack on Prague's Charles University. Initially adopted by fourteen countries, it stands as a symbol of resistance against the Nazis and the importance of student activism, and is now observed worldwide.

Background- Following Adolf Hitler's ascent to power in 1933, the Third Reich (the Nazi regime in Germany from January 30, 1933, to May 8, 1945) began making aggressive claims to territory outside of Germany. The year 1938 saw the Nazis seize Austria, Hitler's native nation.

Students from Charles University's Medical Faculty gathered in Prague in 1939 to celebrate the establishment of the independent Czechoslovak Republic. The event was violently put down by the Nazis, killing student Jan Opletal, who became the symbol of the Czech resistance against Nazism, in the process. Later on, nine demonstrators were apprehended by the Nazis on November 17, 1939, and they were executed without a trial. More than 1,200 students were detained and placed in detention camps.

Since then, many organisations and international student groups have continued to observe the day. It is a public holiday in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It is formally called the “Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Day.”

Significance of International Students Day- Observed globally, the day emphasises diversity and inclusion, creating an environment where all students feel valued and respected. The day aims at promoting education's importance, it brings students from diverse backgrounds together, nurturing cross-cultural understanding.

Theme of 2023- The theme for International Students’ Day 2023 is "Celebrating Cultural Diversity and Inclusion in Education." The theme focuses on diversity. Every day of our lives, we engage and interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds. These also help us to develop empathy and understanding for other people.

Importance: International Students’ Day celebrates the cultural richness international students bring to campuses, leading to cross-cultural understanding. It also empowers students through education, emphasising equal opportunities for all, irrespective of background.

The day looks to talk on the universal right to education, advocating against disparities and promoting educational opportunities globally. It inspires future generations by showcasing stories of perseverance, adaptability, and cross-cultural understanding. With a day for students globally, awareness and understanding is fostered, promoting the importance of education for a harmonious and inclusive global community.

Indian students in abroad- The number of Indian students studying in the United States has reached an all-time high, with a 35% increase in the academic year 2022-23, according to the Open Doors Report. Indian students make up more than 25% of the total number of international students in the US.