Hyderabad: International Migrants Day, observed annually on December 18, was established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 4, 2000, acknowledging the growing global migrant population.

History- The day traces its roots to the adoption of the international convention protecting the rights of migrant workers and their families on December 18th, 1990. The day was selected to commemorate the adoption of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families by the UN General Assembly in 1990.

Objective- Communities, intergovernmental bodies, and non-governmental organisations globally commemorate International Migrants Day by spreading information on the human rights and political freedoms of migrants. This effort aims to share experiences and develop actions that safeguard the well-being of migrants.

Theme for 2023- The theme for International Migrants Day 2023 has been kept as "Promoting Safe Migration". With this theme, the UN wants to promote the commitment of various countries to guarantee the human rights of all migrants, regardless of their legal status, to fight and stop xenophobia, and to push against laws that criminalize the exploitation of migrant workers.

What is Migration? Migration is defined as movement from one country, place or locality to another in search of better opportunities to settle. When people move from one place to another, the place they move from is called the Place of Origin and the place they move to is called the Place of Destination. Migration, an enduring aspect of human history, continues to shape the world as individuals seek better opportunities and escape conflicts, violence, climate change, and environmental degradation.

What does a migrant do? Migrants bring diverse skills that enrich host countries and communities, serving as agents of change and contributing to social and economic growth. Their invaluable contributions extend to the health and well-being of the societies they inhabit.

Why migrants' well-being? To unlock the full potential of migration as a solution to global challenges, prioritising the physical and mental health and well-being of migrants is imperative. WHO advocates for specific actions, including reorienting health systems to provide integrated and inclusive services, addressing root causes affecting migrants' well-being, investing in comprehensive data collection, and promoting global research.

The focus extends to removing barriers to universal health coverage, including discrimination and language factors, and ensuring legal and social protection for migrants through national health systems. Inclusion of migrants in national public health strategies, addressing shortages in health professionals, services, and programs, and building sustainable structures for migrants' involvement in health projects are also emphasised.

Role of WHO- WHO, through its Department of Health and Migration, plays a crucial role in developing norms, standards, guidance, and tools. These resources strengthen countries' capacity to provide inclusive and respectful health services that align with the cultural, religious, and linguistic needs of refugees and migrants. Technical assistance, response, and capacity-building support are offered to facilitate the development and implementation of national health policy strategies and regional action plans.