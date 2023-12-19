INTERNATIONAL HUMAN SOLIDARITY DAY 2023 ADVOCATE FOR CHANGE

Hyderabad: To honour "Unity in diversity," December 20 has been declared as International Human Solidarity Day. The United Nations (UN) states that the purpose of the day is to promote new ideas for the eradication of poverty, to remind governments worldwide of their obligations under international offers, and to increase public awareness of solidarity. Maintaining a sense of mutual concern and caring for justice is the goal of solidarity. Respect for one another and an understanding of one another's needs and circumstances in life are the peaks of solidarity.

History- Since the Organisation's founding, the concept of solidarity has guided its operations. The world's peoples and nations came together with the establishment of the United Nations to advance social and economic development, human rights, and peace. The key principle of the Organization's founding, collective security, which depends on member solidarity to work together "to maintain international peace and security," is unity and harmony among members.

The Organisation also depends on "cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character" in recognition of this sense of solidarity.

In regard to this, the General Assembly decided to declare December 20 of each year as International Human Solidarity Day. On December 22, 2005, the Assembly passed resolution 60/209, which recognised solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values that should guide relations between peoples in the twenty-first century.

The World Solidarity Fund was established by the General Assembly on December 20, 2002, by resolution 57/265. It was formed as a trust fund of the United Nations Development Program in February 2003. Its goal is to end poverty and advance social and human development in developing countries, especially for the most underprivileged populations.

Significance- People are urged to join in discussions on approaches to advance solidarity on International Human Solidarity Day when governments recall their commitments under various international agreements.

At the same time, there's a continuous search for creative ways to contribute to the end of poverty. Among the numerous events that happen on Human Solidarity Day are: Fundamentally, International Human Solidarity Day is a commemoration of how interconnected the globe is and how we are all committed to creating a society that is more inclusive and just. Solidarity is taking proactive steps to address structural problems that impact communities worldwide and to lessen suffering in addition to having empathy for individuals going through difficult times.

Theme- The theme for this year’s Human Solidarity Day is “Advocate for Change". This theme emphasises the proactive method of bringing attention to international concerns and supporting laws that promote social justice, equality, and human rights. It is consistent with the main objective of encouraging constructive changes on a worldwide scale via cooperation and shared responsibility.

Importance- Every year, the world observes International Human Solidarity Day to bring attention to the value of harmony, collaboration, and shared responsibility in tackling global issues. It serves as a reminder that we can achieve shared objectives, such as peace, social justice, and sustainable development, and make the world a better place for everyone by joining together in solidarity.

It is a day to:

Delight in our uniqueness and togetherness;

Reaffirm to governments that they have responsibilities under international accords;

Increase understanding of the value of solidarity among the public;

Stimulate discussion on how to promote unity to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals, which include ending poverty;

Steps to support fresh attempts to eradicate poverty.

How is Human Solidarity Day celebrated? People unite on International Human Solidarity Day to show their support for the goal of ending poverty by coming from all around the world. This day is marked by a number of national and worldwide events. The following are a few ways that the day is observed: