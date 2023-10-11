Hyderabad: On Dec. 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a historic declaration, Resolution 66/170 designating October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child with an aim to acknowledge the rights of girls and shed light on the distinct obstacles they confront on a global scale.

History- The roots of the International Day of the Girl Child can be traced back to the Beijing Declaration in 1995 adopted in the World Conference on Women in Beijing. Originally conceived as part of a non-governmental international organisation's plan, this campaign was tailored to uplift girls, especially in developing nations, to advocate for their rights and lift them out of poverty.

Theme- The theme for this year's International Day of the Girl Child is "Digital generation. Our generation." This theme provides a platform for the global community to comprehend the disadvantages girls face online. This year marks the 11th observance of the day, focusing on raising awareness about the discrimination and violence experienced by girls and advocating for their rights.

Challenges faced by Girls- The challenges faced by girls remain numerous and concerning. Surviving after birth is the initial hurdle, often forcing them to fight for their lives due to selective abortion. Child marriages, limited educational opportunities, sexual violence, harassment, and inadequate healthcare continue to persist. These hurdles remain a grim reality for millions of girls worldwide. Empowering girls is critical, for they grow up to be empowered women, working to eliminate deeply ingrained gender-based issues.

Benefits of empowering Girls- Investing in girls' secondary education has far-reaching consequences, positively impacting their lifetime earnings, national growth rates, and reducing child marriage and mortality rates. However, despite these crucial efforts, India grapples with a skewed gender ratio, highlighting the pressing need for continued initiatives and schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Kanyashree Scheme by the Indian government.

Laws and acts for protection of Girl Child- Laws and acts for the protection of the girl child, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986, are some of the crucial legislations aimed at creating a safer environment for girls.