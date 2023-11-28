INTERNATIONAL DAY OF SOLIDARITY WITH THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE A CALL FOR UNITY AND SUPPORT

Hyderabad: The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people stands as a reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by the Palestinian people and emphasises the global community's commitment to their cause. Observed annually on November 29, this day holds profound historical significance and serves as a platform to reaffirm solidarity with Palestine and its people.

History- The United Nations General Assembly designated November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people in 1977. This day is deeply intertwined with the history of the Palestinian struggle. The United Nations adopted Resolution 181 on November 29, 1947, also known as the Partition Plan, which aimed to divide Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states under a British mandate. This resolution became a pivotal point in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leading to significant changes in the region's political landscape.

Significance- The day symbolises global recognition and support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an end to the plight faced by the Palestinians, including the challenges of occupation, displacement, and the quest for self-determination. It serves as an opportunity to advocate for the rights of Palestinians and the establishment of a viable, sovereign Palestinian state.

Objective- The primary objective of this day is to galvanise international support and solidarity for the Palestinian people. It aims to raise awareness about their plight, generate empathy, and encourage constructive dialogue among nations to find a peaceful and just resolution to the conflict. Moreover, it seeks to reaffirm the commitment to upholding the rights of Palestinians, including the right to self-determination, freedom, and justice.

Why is it observed? The observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is rooted in the ongoing struggle faced by Palestinians for their rights, dignity, and statehood. It aims to draw attention to the Palestinian issue, garner international support, and promote efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict based on the principles of justice, equality, and respect for international law.

What happened? Throughout history, Palestinians have experienced displacement, conflict, and occupation, leading to profound humanitarian challenges. The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in the displacement of Palestinian communities, loss of lives, restrictions on movement, and the enduring struggle for self-governance and sovereignty. Efforts for peace negotiations, the pursuit of a two-state solution, and the recognition of Palestinian rights remain integral to achieving lasting peace in the region.