INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES PROMOTING INCLUSIVITY AND EMPOWERMENT

Hyderabad: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), observed on December 3 every year, stands as a beacon of acknowledgment, promoting the rights, dignity, and inclusion of individuals with disabilities. Observed globally since 1992, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting societies that value and accommodate diversity in all its forms.

History: IDPD's history can be traced back to a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 1992, marking a pivotal moment in recognizing the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. It aims to advocate for their rights and well-being while fostering a more inclusive environment.

Theme: The theme for the 2023 IDPD - "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities" underscores the necessity for collective efforts to ensure that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are attainable and inclusive for everyone. This theme emphasises the need for collaborative action to create a more inclusive world for individuals with disabilities.

Significance: IDPD holds immense significance by serving as a platform to celebrate the diverse abilities and contributions of individuals with disabilities. It's a call to action, urging societies to eliminate barriers and create an environment where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can thrive and contribute meaningfully.

Objective: The primary objective of IDPD is to raise awareness about the rights, dignity, and well-being of people with disabilities. It seeks to promote inclusivity in all spheres of society, advocating for equal opportunities and participation for everyone.

Mission: The mission on IDPD is to dismantle barriers — be they physical, social, or attitudinal — that hinder the full participation of people with disabilities. Governments, organisations, and communities are urged to collaborate in implementing policies and practices that ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Visually-impaired people in India: India, a country with a rich cultural heritage, is home to a significant population of visually impaired individuals. Despite progressive measures like the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, challenges persist in providing accessible infrastructure, education, employment, and healthcare services tailored to the needs of visually-impaired individuals across the nation.

Efforts led by the Centre, NGOs, and advocacy groups have aimed to empower visually impaired individuals, offering education, skill development programs, and employment opportunities. However, there's a pressing need for more inclusive practices, including accessible digital content, improved infrastructure, and increased employment opportunities specifically designed for individuals with visual impairments.

As the country celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, it strives toward a more inclusive society by promoting an environment where visually impaired individuals can flourish. Advocating for accessible education, employment, and societal integration remains crucial to ensuring their meaningful participation in India's progress.