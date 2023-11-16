Hyderabad: The celebration of diversity and the promotion of mutual understanding take center stage on November 16 each year as the world observes the International Day for Tolerance. This significant day serves as a reminder of the paramount importance of tolerance in shaping peaceful societies and advocates for the embracing of differences instead of letting them become divisive forces.

Objective- The primary objective of the International Day for Tolerance is to advance mutual understanding and respect among diverse cultures and peoples. It champions the intrinsic value of diversity, envisioning a global landscape where differences are not divisive but rather celebrated as a source of strength.

Mission- The mission of this day is to raise awareness about the importance of tolerance in building peaceful societies, where individuals and communities can coexist harmoniously despite differences in religion, culture, and background. It seeks to promote dialogue, understanding, and acceptance as fundamental pillars of a peaceful world.

History- The United Nations proclaimed November 16 as the International Day for Tolerance in 1996 to foster mutual understanding among cultures and peoples. This declaration followed the UNESCO Declaration of Principles on Tolerance, emphasising tolerance as a crucial factor in preventing conflict and building lasting peace.

Significance- The significance of this day extends beyond the annual celebration; it serves as a reminder of the imperative nature of tolerance in addressing pervasive issues such as discrimination, racism, and violence. The day underscores the necessity for education, awareness, and the respect of human rights to create inclusive societies where diversity is not only acknowledged but also cherished.

UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence- Following the 1995 United Nations Year for Tolerance in connection with the 125th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence was established in 1996, funded by a donation from Madanjeet Singh.

This prestigious award recognises individuals, institutions, or organisations working towards the advancement of tolerance and non-violence through education, arts, culture, and social initiatives. Franca Ma-ih Sulem Yong was the winner of the UNESCO- Madanjeet Singh Prize in 2022.

Who was Madanjeet Singh?- Madanjeet Singh was a philanthropist, artist, and writer devoted to promoting tolerance and peace across the globe. His legacy is a testament of his tireless efforts to promote cultural understanding and bridge divides among diverse communities.