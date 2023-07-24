INDONESIAN BOAT CAPSIZES OFF SULAWESI ISLAND AT LEAST 15 PEOPLE DEAD AND 19 OTHERS MISSING

Jakarta (Indonesia): An overloaded boat capsized off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 15 people and leaving 19 others missing on Monday, July 24, said the rescuers. Buton's search and rescue agency head Muhammad Arafah said, "The boat was travelling from Lanto village in Buton Central regency in Southeast Sulawesi province to nearby Lagii village when it capsized just after midnight on Monday."

"The wooden boat was carrying 40 people, however, it was designed for just 20 people. Rescuers are still in search of the other 19 people who are still missing in rough seas, while 15 bodies had been recovered and six people were rescued. Three rubber boats, two fishing boats and six divers were deployed to search for the missing people", Arafah added.

Thousands of residents had travelled to their villages to celebrate the regency's 9th anniversary on Sunday, and many people were transported by fishing or passenger boats. While Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, boats have been a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.

In 2018, an overcrowded boat with about 200 people on board sank in a lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people. While in February 1999, an overcrowded passenger ship having as many as 332 people aboard sank in one of the country's worst recorded disasters leaving only 20 people alive. (AP)

