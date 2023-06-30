INDIAN WAY IS THE WAY FORWARD FOR WORLD TO PROGRESS AND HUMANITY TO SURVIVE MEENAKSHI LEKHI

New Delhi: India’s Presidency is presidency is not only speaking the language of peace but which is carrying all the processes of peace and harmony. If the world has to progress and humanity has to survive then the Indian way is the way forward and that way is ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’, said the Minister of State at the Ministry of External Affairs to ETV Bharat on Friday.

She made the remarks during the inauguration of the exhibition “Banking on world heritage”, Many banknotes of G-20 member countries were showcased in a unique exhibition depicting the UNESCO world heritage sites from their respective countries featured on them.

From A $100 note that features the Independence Hall of Philadelphia, a five-pound note from the United Kingdom with a part of Westminster’s Abbey to currency notes from Brazil and Argentina, both featuring the Iguazo National Park that lies on the border between the two countries, were exhibited.

Five Indian currency notes – the ₹20, which carries the image of the Sun Temple at Konark, the ₹10, with Ellora caves, the ₹500, with Red Fort and two separate notes of ₹100, with Kanchanjunga Mountains and Gujarat’s “Rani Ki Vav” stepwell, were on display at the exhibition.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Minister of State for external affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi said,” India’s Presidency is the presidency which is not only speaking the language of peace but which is carrying all the process of peace and harmony. If the world has to progress and humanity has to survive then the Indian way is the way forward and that way is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Because everyone is suffering, going through difficulties with all the things which have been done in the recent past has brought misery and suffering to the world. And if the world needs to go ahead and progress, we all need to put our heads together for world peace”.

On the idea of showcasing currency focusing on world heritage sites of G20 member countries, Lekhi said, “While there are differences, there is a huge amount of commonality amongst all the countries and right-thinking people. G20 countries are a group of very powerful nations that host about 70% of declared UNESCO world heritage sites".

"Preservation and conservation of world heritage is an important task because that is a reminder to the next generations of what greatness our ancestors achieved and in that case, while the currency is a means of transaction but life is beyond the transaction", she said, while adding "Life is also about communication and that communication is about the right idea and principles. It is not the monetary value printed o a note but the eternal value depicted in the note”.



On the Manipur situation, Lekhi denied commenting while reiterating that ‘people who are concerned with the situation have been making those statements’. First of its kind exhibition ‘Banking on World Heritage’ will be on display till Sunday, July 9th. The exhibition has been curated by the scholar Rukmini Dahanukar.

To commemorate the ongoing celebrations under India’s presidency of the G-20 Summit, the exhibition focuses on the banknotes of the member nations. It is also a special occasion that coincides with the celebration of India’s 75th year of independence along with UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention’s 50th year. The theme proposed, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" perfectly matches the "Outstanding Universal Values of World Heritage."

Interestingly, the member countries have issued currencies that are one of the most effective ways to depict grand monuments of history for educating society about their importance. On December 1, 2022, India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country in September 2023.

A nation deeply committed to democracy and multilateralism, India's G20 Presidency seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all, and in doing so, manifest the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the 'World is One Family'.