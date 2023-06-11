New Delhi Some Indian students in Canada have been threatened with deportation for allegedly submitting fraudulent admission letters sources in the knowhow said Most of these students had gone to Canada during 20172019 After completing their studies some of them obtained work permits while others continued with their studies in Canada According to sources the actual number of students is less than 700 which is being reported in the media India has been taking up the matter with Canadian authorities in Canada and in New Delhi Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up with matter with his Canadian counterpart The Secretary East of the Ministry of External Affairs MEA raised the issue during his visit to Canada in April this year The Indian Consulate in Toronto where most of the students are based have met many of them Also read Canadian parliamentary committee urges border agency to stop deporting Indian students caught in fake admission letter scandalCanadian authorities have been repeatedly urged to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault It was also pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence owing to which the students were granted visas and also allowed to enter Canada Since then Canadian parliamentarians across political parties have spoken in support of the students Immigration Minister Sean Frasier has indicated that Canada is actively pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the need for fair treatment of the students However it is understood that some students have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices Sources said that the consistent efforts by the Indian government have been instrumental in the Canadian Government adopting a humane approach and taking on board the perspective of the studentsAlso read Exercise caution remain vigilant MEA advice to Indian students nationals in Canada