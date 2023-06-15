Canada Sean Fraser Canadian Immigration Minister reassured that genuine students who have been defrauded by agents would not be deported and will be issued Temporary Resident Permits in Canada so that their intent to study will not be hampered Several Indian students were facing deportation after their letters of acceptance were found fabricated I want to make it clear that international students who are not found to be involved in fraud will not face deportation Therefore if the facts of an individual case are clear that an international student came to Canada with a genuine intent to study and without knowledge of the use of fraudulent documentation I have provided instructions for officers to issue a Temporary Resident Permit to that individual This will ensure that these wellintentioned students and graduates can remain in Canada and ensure that they are not subject to the 5year ban from reentering Canada the Canadian Immigration Minister reassured Talking to the media the Canadian immigration Minister said International students who are genuine applicants that came to Canada to study and were victimised by fraudsters will be given permission to remain in Canada He also warned that those who were complicit in a fraudulent scheme will be held accountable for their actions and will bear the full consequences of Canadian law for their illicit behaviour in this particular instance We need to do what we can to protect the ability of those innocent people to remain in Canada he saidTaking to Twitter Fraser said I issued a statement regarding the distressing situation faced by international students with fraudulent acceptance letters Your wellbeing remains our priority and were taking action to address this issue Taskforce formed to protect amp help fraud victims Imminent deportations halted during review Genuine students victimized by fraud wont face deportation and will be eligible to remain in Canada Those complicit in fraud will face removal he further said in the tweet